CII postpones some exams amid coronavirus outbreak

The body is hitting pause on April’s written exams until October but plans to press ahead with its July sittings and multiple choice exams in small groups will continue.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has put in place plans to assist members and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the UK government’s announcement that now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and unnecessary travel, the organisation announced it is postponing April written examination sittings that were due to take place on 20, 21 and 22 April until October.

The only exception to this postponement to sittings is RO6 (Financial planning practice) and AF7 (Pension transfers), which it is planning to hold sittings for in July.

The CII will confirm the changes with each candidate “in due course”.

Sittings

Following government guidance, multiple choice question examinations will go ahead as there are less than 25 candidates at each sitting.

The CII said it will continue to monitor and review the situation these sittings.

If candidates have concerns or is self-isolating at the time of their sitting, the CII stated they can contact customer services to rebook their sitting at no additional cost.

The professional body is also following the government’s guidance on working from home in London. It said all members of staff are equipped to work from home until government advice changes.

Virtual

Sian Fisher, chief executive at the CII, commented: “The CII takes seriously our role supporting you, your business and the members of the public you serve.

“We recognise these are unprecedented times for every profession. In the coming weeks, the CII, our local institutes and societies will produce virtual content to support CPD requirements during this period. We will continue to issue guidance to you in your vital role helping members of the public.

“The CII is also in contact with the government and regulators to keep our members updated with current guidelines. We will continue to be here to assist the profession during these challenging times.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.