The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.
Insurance Age's editor, Siân Barton, and news editor, Ida Axling, chat about the top five news stories of the week, including Aviva's 2019 financial results and the coronavirus.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top five
Top five news stories for the week commencing 2 March 2020:
1. Ardonagh buys Rural Insurance Group
2. Biba takes action on FCA coronavirus warning
3. Mactavish calls for radical reform of the UK insurance industry
4. Government urged to reconsider IPT ahead of budget
5. Aviva UKGI profit falls by 35%
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.
