Allianz committed to "under-performing" commercial property business

UK CEO Jon Dye comments on the insurer's financial results for 2019 and discusses broker support and acquisitions.

Allianz UK chief executive officer, Jon Dye, has described 2019 as “difficult”, after the provider reported dips in both operating profit and GWP for the year.

Dye commented that there were a large number of factors behind the insurer’s operating profit falling by just over a third, adding: “The one I’d be most concerned about is what is happening in the commercial property account where we can see fire, theft and escape of water losses ticking up.”

He added that Allianz had taken action on some under-performing business lines in 2019, but promised that the provider was not considering pulling out of any principal classes of business.

“What we do need to do is ensure our risk selection is good and we’re charging the right prices,” he continued.

“That’s particularly important for a portfolio that is under-performing and that’s definitely true of our commercial property business in 2019.”

Dye further stated that the provider had seen a “good level of improvement” in rates over the last six months, but that there was work left to do for the firm in 2020.

“The critical thing for me is to get the right levels of rate through those elements of our commercial business that have been suffering,” he added.

PPI

Allianz further revealed a £40m hit from payment protection insurance (PPI) claims in 2019. Dye explained that this is coming from business that was written in the 1980s, 1990s and the first few years of this century.

“As the FCA’s redress deadline came through, we found the redress payments were quite a lot bigger than we expected,” he explained.

“Broadly, if we hadn’t had the one-offs of Ogden and PPI, our results would have been largely the same as last year.”

During the year, Allianz finished the initial phases of its joint venture with LV. All of LV’s commercial business has now been transferred to Allianz, with Allianz’s car and home business moving in the opposite direction.

Dye noted that the company is now set to repeat this process with L&G General Insurance which it bought for £242m last year. L&G is currently being combined with LV.

“Household was the attraction there,” he noted. ”LV was stronger in car than in home so adding in the L&G portfolio balances that up.”

Brokers

According to the CEO, the business transfer between LV and Allianz has received positive feedback from the broker market.

He detailed that both sides had prepared carefully ahead of the transfer, with LV creating clones of Allianz products and Allianz creating a pathway for business to be changed from LV policies to Allianz products.

Dye further noted that the process had improved Allianz’s relationships with some of the brokers that had business moving across from LV.

He added: “At the smaller account end of things, we have a telephone account team based in Bristol.

“There have been brokers transferred in there that have been happy with the service and some of those accounts are growing quickly.”

Acquisitions

Speaking of acquisitions, Dye stressed that while Allianz had done two deals in the last two years, it had gone without making any acquisitions at all for a long time before it bought LV.

“We have a shareholder which is well capitalised, but we’ll only make acquisitions if they’re a good fit and available at the right price. That’s quite difficult to find.”

Dye concluded: “Looking back on last year, it’s going to be a year that we remember for a long time, a year where we achieved some notable changes.

“If you look to the future we’ve positioned ourselves, through these acquisitions, in a great position to compete in this market.”

