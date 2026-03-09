 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Axa partners with regional broker focused MGA

Deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Axa UK Commercial has partnered with Unicorn, a managing general agent providing underwriting services to SMEs.

Unicorn primarily works with small regional independent brokers, and Axa detailed the partnership exposes the insurer to business it wouldn’t habitually encounter through its existing channels.

Axa claimed it was impressed with the Unicorn’s commitment to customer service and excellence in its field, particularly technical expertise. 

It noted Unicorn uses technology that tailors questions sets for specific market sectors and trades, enhancing the underwriting capability.

Jason Storah_Aviva
Aviva to keep Direct Line for Business

Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance told Insurance Age.

