Axa partners with regional broker focused MGA

Axa UK Commercial has partnered with Unicorn, a managing general agent providing underwriting services to SMEs.

Unicorn primarily works with small regional independent brokers, and Axa detailed the partnership exposes the insurer to business it wouldn’t habitually encounter through its existing channels.

Axa claimed it was impressed with the Unicorn’s commitment to customer service and excellence in its field, particularly technical expertise.

It noted Unicorn uses technology that tailors questions sets for specific market sectors and trades, enhancing the underwriting capability.

