Allianz transfers 12 strong team after agreeing MGA deal

Allianz Commercial has entered into a strategic agreement with MGA Reel Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Insurance Holdings, to create a new partnership in the global entertainment insurance market.

With effect from 1 April, Allianz Commercial’s entertainment underwriting business will be managed by Reel Media, subject to final contractual arrangements, while continuing to be supported by Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

Allianz said the partnership brings together “the strong technical expertise” of Reel Media with Allianz’s portfolio of film, production, events and sports insurance business, underwritten in locations outside the USA.

