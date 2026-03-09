 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Allianz transfers 12 strong team after agreeing MGA deal

Deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Allianz Commercial has entered into a strategic agreement with MGA Reel Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Insurance Holdings, to create a new partnership in the global entertainment insurance market.

With effect from 1 April, Allianz Commercial’s entertainment underwriting business will be managed by Reel Media, subject to final contractual arrangements, while continuing to be supported by Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

Allianz said the partnership brings together “the strong technical expertise” of Reel Media with Allianz’s portfolio of film, production, events and sports insurance business, underwritten in locations outside the USA. 

One partner

It added entertainment customers and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Jason Storah_Aviva
Aviva to keep Direct Line for Business

Aviva, which partially exited direct SME commercial business in 2024, is keeping Direct Line for Business and does not view it as a challenger to brokers, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance told Insurance Age.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: