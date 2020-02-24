Allianz UK COR deteriorates to 97.8%

Challenging fourth quarter hits the provider as operating profit falls by 35% but CEO Dye remains upbeat.

Allianz UK reported a worse performance in 2019 when compared to the previous year.

The figures, published today (24 February), highlighted that the COR rose to 97.8% compared to 96.4% in 2018.

Operating profit also slipped from £171.2m to £110.6m alongside a fall in GWP to £1990.7m (2018: £2038.2m).

The insurer suggested that the operating profit drop was impacted by a number of factors including increased fire, theft and escape of water losses in the commercial property account as well as some one-off impacts including the Ogden discount rate change and PPI redress payments relating to historic business written.

Deals

CEO Jon Dye commented: “I look back on 2019 with great pride on behalf of everyone at Allianz Insurance. Whilst our operating profit fell short of our expectations, we achieved so much in positioning our business for a successful future.

“The completion of the transfers of business between Allianz and LV, the establishment of shared services to support these businesses and the completion of the LV and L&G deals have created a tremendously strong platform from which we can grow profitably.”

Commercial

Looking to commercial lines, GWP went up 9.3% from £1180.2m to £1289.4m. However, COR worsened to 98.4% (2018: 94.8%).

The provider reported that GWP growth was driven by rate increases and volume growth supported by the positive impact of the transferred LV commercial business.

However, despite a competitive market-rating environment, rate increases were achieved across all accounts but were behind claims inflation overall and were not at the levels needed to sustain market profitability.

Allianz stated that its motor business continued its “record of strong performance with good profitability and growth as our new mini-fleet product made strong headway in the market”.

In addition, commercial property profitability was hit by an unusually high number of large claims and increased fire, theft and escape of water losses.

The insurer said in a statement: “After a prolonged soft market, which has seen claims inflation run ahead of price increases, we have seen some improvement in the market environment and greater rate strength in the last half of the year but there is still work to be done.”

Personal

In personal lines, Allianz noted that the transfer of Allianz’s motor and home business to LV GI and the run-off of some poorer performing accounts has seen personal lines gross written premium reduce by 18.3% but an improving return in terms of COR.

As expected following the transfers between LV and Allianz, GWP went down to £701.4m (2018: £858.0m). COR improved to 96.2% from 97.9%

It highlighted the performance of its animal health business and also its musical instrument cover specialist line.

Dye continued: “This success has not only been down to both the hard work and commitment of our colleagues at Allianz but also the support of our broker partners. 2019 was a year of unprecedented change, not just in our own business but in the markets in which we operate, in the economy and in society.

“Like all businesses, we have challenges. We know where they are and we are executing plans to address them. We have a strong track record in delivering profit and growth on a sustained basis, and with the right people and skills in place to continue to do this, I feel confident about our future.”

