Blog: Insurance is a trust game
Oke Eleazu, chief operating officer at Bought By Many, discusses how insurance firms and customers can build trust with one another.
Insurance is a trust game: customers pay regular premiums, trusting that when they need help, it will be there for them.
There aren’t many other products where you pay upfront for no immediate benefit (and potentially no benefit at all). Insurance, like most policy documents, gets filed away and customers hope they don’t have to use it.
This means that many insurers will collect premiums from customers who will never claim – a model that is surely enviable to other industries.
Friction
For a general insurer to make money, the amount that they take in premiums needs to be greater than the amount they pay out in claims. Therefore, the claim cost becomes the key thing to control.
Finding ways to not pay claims, either in full or partially, is key to most insurers.
If you combine these two things – the fact that insurance is usually forgotten about until its needed and that most insurers tend to grill their customers when they claim – it leads to a pretty terrible customer experience.
Add in confusing policy documents written in legalese and claims forms that resemble exams, and it’s no surprise that a large amount of friction is often created when customers go to claim.
Brokers
For many years, brokers have been trusted by both customers and insurers to find and negotiate the best deal for them. This independence has rightly resulted in brokers becoming a trusted part of the distribution chain.
As the industry looks to improve itself, brokers can play a key role in working with insurers to help them understand what customers are looking for, in turn helping customers by exerting a positive influence on the way that new policies are shaped and implemented.
Trust
To earn trust, you must first give it, but how is this possible for an insurer?
The reality is that a customer will reach out to their insurer for help in a moment of need, but will often be left wanting. Most people dread putting in a claim for fear of being disappointed.
We don’t pay every claim, but we do start with the intention to do just that. We trust that our customers are telling us the truth, allowing us to simplify the information we ask for. We no longer have a claims form.
Trust in insurance can be a chicken-and-egg scenario, but it’s up to insurers to go first. If you assume all your customers might make a fraudulent claim, eventually some will be tempted into doing so through frustration, and you’re likely to reap what you sow.
Oke Eleazu is chief operating officer at Bought By Many.
