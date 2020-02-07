Meet the MGA: Ensurance UK

Tim James, CEO at Ensurance UK, explains why the firm has opened its first office outside of London

▶ When was Ensurance UK founded?

Ensurance UK was founded in 2016. I’ve been in the construction and engineering sector for more than 20 years and I was looking to move into the MGA space. I spent a lot of time at my previous company managing capacity for MGAs.

At the same time, Ensurance Limited was looking to do something in the UK. They’re an MGA that I was dealing with previously, so I knew the management team and it was a good fit.

▶ How is the business structured?

We’re a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ensurance Limited. They also own Ensurance Underwriting in Australia. That’s also an MGA that focuses primarily in the construction space. We’re sister companies, but we don’t interact with each other.

▶ Who provides your capacity?

When we launched, we secured a strong relationship and capacity with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. As a capacity partner, they have been fantastic in supporting us in our ambitions to grow and develop both in London and regionally. We also have a capacity arrangement with Axa SA. Again, they’ve been very supportive.

▶ How difficult is the construction and engineering market at the moment?

It is a challenging market. Unfortunately, we’ve seen some great competitors exit or reduce their appetite in loan size and that has created challenges within the marketplace as a whole.

▶ What are the key pressure points in construction and engineering?

There’s a number of areas that the sector is addressing. Water damage and escape of water is well reported within the property sector.

Modern methods of construction provide some new challenges for the insurance market. New construction methods need new or innovative insurance solutions to ensure that we’re keeping up with technology.

▶ Do you operate in other lines?

We’re an underwriting-led MGA and want to remain in niche specialist sectors. We had the opportunity to acquire a strong team within the terrorism space and that’s helped us move forward.

We are open to other opportunities, as long as they add value to our customers, our brokers, capacity and us as the MGA. That is a key part of our strategy.

▶ You’ve just opened a Manchester office. What is your strategy for regional expansion?

Ensurance UK was set up on the basis that we would look to support both the London Market and regional brokers.

We were already dealing with a number of key supports in regional brokers through our underwriting team in London. However, the time was right to implement the next stage of our regional expansion.

Manchester is a fantastic pool of talent for construction and engineering underwriters, so it was a natural fit for us.

▶ What can the MGA market offer brokers?

For an MGA to be successful, they need to offer brokers a good mixture of quality products, quality underwriting talent and quality service. The MGAs that have been and will continue to be successful can demonstrate the value they add to both capacity and to brokers.

An MGA has to operate as a virtual insurer to really demonstrate its capabilities. It’s not a wholesale broker and it’s not schemes facility – it’s a virtual insurer.

▶ How responsive have you found brokers to your proposition?

We’ve been absolutely delighted with the response we’ve had from the broker market. The opening of the Manchester office is a testament to the support and encouragement that we’ve had from the existing and potential brokers that we’ve been talking to.

▶ What does success look like to you in terms of growing the business?

We want to continue on our growth trajectory. For us, success will be continuing to provide long-term profitability to all stakeholders.

It’s about growing the business at a rate that is acceptable to all parties. We don’t want to stretch ourselves unnecessarily, but we also want to be able to be in a position to move and take opportunities from the platform we’ve got.