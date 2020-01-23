Ecclesiastical launches wellbeing guidance

Head Lines: The provider has produced a series of videos to help brokers manage stress.

Ecclesiastical has partnered with motivational speaker Chris Moon to produce four videos focused on wellbeing.

The specialist insurer has produced the guidance in response to its 2019 Broker Wellbeing Survey, which found that two-thirds of brokers had experienced some kind of mental health issue linked to work in the past 12 months.

The survey of 200 brokers found that stress continues to be the most commonly experienced mental health issue at work, affecting three in five brokers. This was followed by anxiety (37%) and feeling overwhelmed (34%).

The move coincides with the launch of the Insurance Age Head Lines campaign which has been set up to encourage greater openness about mental health in insurance and highlight best practice.

Ecclesiastical stated that it launched the Broker Wellbeing Survey in 2018 to encourage greater dialogue in the industry and help reduce the stigma about mental health issues in the workplace.

Conversation

The series of four videos, which launch today (23 January), feature Chris Moon in conversation with Adrian Saunders, commercial director at Ecclesiastical.

Moon is a former army officer who became a double amputee after sustaining nearly fatal injuries while clearing mines in Mozambique in 1995.

Support

Together, they discuss how to recognise and manage stress, the importance of opening up and talking about mental health, and how to support others.

Saunders said: “While our 2019 Broker Wellbeing survey found that three in five brokers feel stressed at work, it also showed that as an industry, we are making positive progress towards building supportive environments and opening up about issues of wellbeing.

“We wanted to take the conversation forward and so we teamed up with Chris to explore how we can better connect with our wellbeing, recognise our stress triggers, build resilience and help those around us. Chris is a truly inspirational figure and we hope these videos become a useful resource for brokers.”

