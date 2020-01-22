People Moves Round-up: 20-24 January 2020

Keep up to date with the latest market moves.

MSL

MSL appoints head of claims operations

Motor claims management specialist, MSL, has hired Alan Brown as head of claims operations. Brown began his new role at the Cheadle-based company in early January and reports to managing director Glen Eastwood.

Brown will be responsible for enhancing the day-to-day operations of the claims business, which handles the whole of the claim from FNOL through to settlement.

Prios to joining MSL, he worked for AIG as credit hire manager and as motor claims team manager. He has also previously spent 11 years at Kindertons Accident Management.

Eastwood commented: “MSL, part of the Drive Further collective, is a family-owned business with a strong focus on customer service. Alan’s role in ensuring a seamless claims journey for our customers is critical, and I am delighted he has joined us to help build on the substantial growth we have achieved during the last 18 months.”

Moore appointed chair of London Market Group

The London Market Group (LMG) has announced the appointment of Matthew Moore, CEO of Liberty Specialty Markets as its new chair with effect from 1st May 2020. He will succeed Andrew Horton, CEO of Beazley who has held the role for two years.

Andrew Horton, outgoing chair of the LMG, said: “The past few years have seen real shifts in both the external environment and within the market itself. We have seen very positive developments in terms of initiatives such as e-trading, driven by the market collaboration which is a core part of who we are.”

