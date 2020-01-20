Ecclesiastical launches broker cyber guidance
Insurer says cyber attacks are increasing in frequency.
Ecclesiastical has launched guidance to assist brokers in talking to clients about cyber risks.
The insurer said that the increasing use of digital technology has exposed clients to new risks, and that cyber attacks were increasing in frequency.
Research conducted by Ecclesiastical found that 54% of brokers would welcome more support from insurers regarding their cyber products.
The guidance was developed in collaboration with security specialists Blackstone Consultancy.
Guidance
Sarah Willoughby, art and private client development director at Ecclesiastical, said: “Cyber insurance can offer a safety net should the worst happen and brokers play an important role in helping clients understand the risks they are facing and in ensuring they have the right cover in place.
“Cyber cover is a huge growth opportunity for private client brokers and our research has found brokers need more support from insurers to help them crack the cyber market.
“We hope this new guidance will help brokers speak to their clients about how they can best protect themselves from online risks.”
Cyber
Ecclesiastical added cyber cover to its art and private client offering in March 2019.
The insurer has since issued guidance to assist brokers on the sector.
In August 2019, Ecclesiastical published a cyber planner for the education sector.
The insurer also offers training to help brokers use social media.
