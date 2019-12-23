Amanda Blanc named chair of Welsh Professional Rugby Board

Role is the first non-insurance appointment for Blanc since returning to the industry earlier this month.

Amanda Blanc has been named chair of Welsh rugby’s Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

She also joins the board of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) due to the appointment.

The WRU said the selection of Blanc followed an “intensive recruitment process”.

Blanc originally hails from Treherbert in the Rhondda Fawr valley in Wales.

She commented: “I am looking forward to bringing my corporate board experience to the WRU and PRB; having been used to the complexities involved in running large organisations I know that this will be invaluable in helping Welsh rugby strive towards achieving greater success.”

Background

Blanc surprised the insurance industry in July 2019 by stepping down as CEO EMEA at Zurich after just nine months in the role.

She returned with an independent non-executive director role at Aviva earlier this month.

This was soon followed by a non-executive director role at ERS and becoming a senior advisor at InsurTech Trov.

Brokers warmly welcomed Blanc back to insurance when surveyed by Insurance Age.

The roles at the PRB and WRU are Blanc’s first appointments outside of insurance since returning to the sector.

