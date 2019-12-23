Amanda Blanc named chair of Welsh Professional Rugby Board
Role is the first non-insurance appointment for Blanc since returning to the industry earlier this month.
Amanda Blanc has been named chair of Welsh rugby’s Professional Rugby Board (PRB).
She also joins the board of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) due to the appointment.
The WRU said the selection of Blanc followed an “intensive recruitment process”.
Blanc originally hails from Treherbert in the Rhondda Fawr valley in Wales.
She commented: “I am looking forward to bringing my corporate board experience to the WRU and PRB; having been used to the complexities involved in running large organisations I know that this will be invaluable in helping Welsh rugby strive towards achieving greater success.”
Background
Blanc surprised the insurance industry in July 2019 by stepping down as CEO EMEA at Zurich after just nine months in the role.
She returned with an independent non-executive director role at Aviva earlier this month.
This was soon followed by a non-executive director role at ERS and becoming a senior advisor at InsurTech Trov.
Brokers warmly welcomed Blanc back to insurance when surveyed by Insurance Age.
The roles at the PRB and WRU are Blanc’s first appointments outside of insurance since returning to the sector.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Tradewise Insurance Company enters voluntary run-off
- MS Amlin sets date for UK property and casualty exit
- 2019 in review: the year's top stories
- News analysis: Focus on smaller brokers heats up the M&A market
- Acturis takes Rees Astley from Open GI
- Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Awards winner: Axa's Amanda Ferguson
- Diversity and Inclusion in Insurance Awards winner: Zurich's Marianne Skinner