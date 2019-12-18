2019 in review: October's top stories
Readers were most interested by the decision of MS Amlin to exit nine lines of business following a strategy review.
October saw the conclusion of the staff poaching case between Ardonagh and Gallagher. Elsewhere, readers were most interested by MS Amlin’s decision to exit nine lines of business. Brokers would later warn Insurance Age that redundancies were inevitable at the company.
- MS Amlin to exit nine business lines
MS Amlin announced that it would drop nine of its business classes. The company said a fresh underwriting strategy had been designed to feed transformation to the year 2023. MS Amlin confirmed its exit from the aviation market later in the month.
- Ardonagh staff poaching claims dismissed in court
Claims made by Gallagher that Ardonagh had unlawfully poached staff and business from one of its subsidiaries in 2017 were dismissed by a High Court judge. Following the judgement, Ardonagh said that Gallagher had agreed to pay £3.1m towards the defendants’ costs.
- Most complained about insurer revealed
Complaints data from the Financial Conduct Authority highlighted Aviva as the most complained about insurer in H1 2019. The provider received around 142,000 complaints from customers about insurance, resolving 30.7% within three days and a further 60.9% within eight weeks.
- Markerstudy seeks investment ahead of loan deadline
Auditor RMS cast doubt on Markerstudy Insurance Services’ ability to continue to trade in its results for 2018. The auditor disclosed that the group had net assets of £6.6m at the end of the year which included debtor balances of £310.9m. The following month, Markerstudy confirmed it had reached a new loan agreement with backer Qatar Insurance Company.
- FCA considers ban on dual pricing practices
In its general insurance pricing practices interim report, the regulator slammed the home and motor insurance markets as not working well for all consumers. According to the report, around six million consumers are negatively impacted by dual pricing practices because they do not shop around.
