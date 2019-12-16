2019 in review: August's top stories
Readers were most interested by closures at Swinton in August, as PIB announced its intention to seek a new investor by 2021.
Following Zurich's decision to exit, the fate of Fleet UK was unknown until Axa stepped in later in the year.
- Former AIG claims handler jailed for £390,000 fraud
A former claims handler at AIG was jailed after he abused his position to steal £390,478 from his employer by diverting customer payments into his own account. On 5 August, James Beaver, 40, of Buckhurst Way, Redbridge, was sentenced at Central Criminal Court to two years in prison.
- Swinton closures don’t tell full story, says Donaldson
Ardonagh revealed the closure of all remaining Swinton retail branches in a presentation to investors. Ian Donaldson, CEO at Atlanta Group, was keen to emphasise that branch closures were part of a strategy originally put in place by former Swinton CEO Gilles Normand, who left the business shortly after it was bought by Ardonagh in September 2018.
- Ardonagh shutters Swinton’s advised commercial business
Ardonagh Group decided it would transfer advised commercial lines clients from Swinton Business to Towergate Insurance Brokers from 1 October. The business confirmed that the move meant that “some roles will be made redundant” and added that some employees will transfer to Towergate offices.
- Zurich cuts scheme contract with Fleet UK
Brokers using the Fleet UK scheme with Zurich were told that Zurich’s contract with the provider would cease at the end of the year. In November 2019, THB announced a new partnership with Axa to underwrite the scheme.
- PIB sets sights on long term investment deal
Brendan McManus revealed that PIB’s current deal with private equity backer The Carlyle Group is due to finish around 2021 and that the broker is already seeking fresh longer-term investment. He pledged not to sell the group to a strategic broker.
