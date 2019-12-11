2019 in review: May's top stories
The top stories in May were dominated by insolvencies, run-offs, liquidations, and redundancies.
May’s most popular stories didn’t mirror the move to sunnier weather. Insolvency, run-off, liquidation, and redundancy dominated the headlines. Outside of the bad news, rumblings began that Aviva UK would split its life and non-life businesses under new CEO Maurice Tulloch. The rumours would later be confirmed the following month.
- Three insurance firms on FSCS insolvency list
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme revealed that three insurance-related firms had been declared in default between 1 February and 30 April 2019. The three companies were Hampshire-based Choices Insurance Limited, British Insurance Limited in Essex and Lancashire-headquartered Greg Smith Financial & Insurance Services.
- Aviva set to reveal UK overhaul – reports
Reports stated that newly-appointed Aviva chief executive Maurice Tulloch would split the firm’s UK business into two parts after indicating that he wanted to “bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva”. The Financial Times revealed that Aviva’s UK business could be divided into life and non-life, reversing a 2017 decision to merge its two main businesses.
- Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff
Aspen announced that it had ended its agency agreement with managing general agent Aspen Risk Management. The business said it expected Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff as a result.
- Gibraltar insurer, Lamp, goes into liquidation amid insolvency
Unrated insurer Lamp announced that it had applied for liquidation at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar. In a statement, the Gibraltarian firm said that it had made unsuccessful efforts to secure more investment.
- Allianz puts 97 roles at risk of redundancy amid branch closures
Allianz put 97 people under the threat of redundancy as it looked to close its Woking and Luton branches. The insurer said that changes to local market dynamics and the need to evolve in a competitive environment were the key drivers behind the decision.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage
- FCA penalties bring in £227m as crackdown on misconduct grows
- In-depth - wholesale: Shrinking capacity hits brokers
- Brokers welcome Amanda Blanc back to UK insurance
- PIB makes double acquisition announcement
- Alpha, Enterprise and Gable failures set FSCS back £276m
- Lloyd’s staff warned on Christmas behaviour - reports