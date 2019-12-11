Saga appoints former Superdry and Co-op boss as CEO

Euan Sutherland replaces Lance Batchelor who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Saga, which specialises in products and services for people aged 50 and over, has announced the appointment of Euan Sutherland as group chief executive officer with effect from 6 January 2020.

As previously reported, current boss Lance Batchelor is retiring and will continue as a statutory director until he leaves the business on 31 January 2020.

According to Saga, Sutherland has substantial experience having led major consumer-facing businesses, including financial services, through periods of change, both in the UK and internationally. Most recently he was the CEO of Superdry for five years.

Co-op

Prior to this Sutherland was the Group CEO of The Co-op Group, the mutual retailer, insurance and funeral services business where he led a transformation programme.

Before that, he was Group COO & CEO UK at Kingfisher, and also has a background in global FMCG brands having worked at Mars and Coca-Cola earlier in his career. He is also a non-executive director of Britvic.

Patrick O’Sullivan, Saga chairman, said: “I am very pleased that Euan is joining Saga at this important time in the development of the business. He has substantial experience across several consumer-facing businesses that will be invaluable as we continue the Saga transformation, with our customers at the heart of our strategy.

His appointment follows Cheryl Agius and former Swinton-boss Gilles Normand joining the provider.

Numbers

In its most recent set of results for the first half of 2019 Saga reported plummeting profits. Its underlying profit before tax fell 52.1% to £52.6m across the group.

In addition, underlying profit before tax in Saga’s insurance business fell 35.4% from £109.3m to £70.6m.

In July international hedge fund Elliot took a stake in the Saga business biting off a 5.141% slice of the organisation.

O’Sullivan continued: “Alongside the recent appointments of Cheryl Agius as CEO of Insurance and Gilles Normand as COO, the Board has every confidence in the team now in place to lead and accelerate Saga’s turnaround strategy.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Lance for focusing on reinvestment over the last six years and for launching our membership scheme, Saga Possibilities, and wish him well for the future.”

Sutherland said: “I am hugely excited to join Saga. This is a unique British brand that has a strong heritage, great people and significant potential.

“I look forward to working with the Board and the whole of the Saga team to further unlock this potential and deliver for our customers and shareholders.”

