2019 in review: April's top stories
As Spring continued, communications by CEOs to the market drew the most interest from readers, including those from Axa and RSA.
The top stories for April 2019 were more of a mixed bag than the preceding months, with no one firm proving dominant. Readers were particularly interested in communications by CEOs to the market, with Anthony Gruppo and Scott Egan coming under fire for their company’s respective broker strategies.
- News analysis: What next at Aon?
Insurance Age surveyed the market following Aon’s overnight reversal of its interest in purchasing Willis Towers Watson. The news received a mixed reaction among commentators, but several other potential targets for the broker were named.
- Axa CEO admits simplification strategy could lead to more redundancies
Following the provider putting 106 jobs at risk a month prior, UK & Ireland CEO Claudio Gienal admitted there was risk of further redundancies. Axa was in the midst of restructuring its SME business and opening two new SME trading centres.
- Incoming Jelf CEO will have to “work hard to gain trust”
Brokers had mixed reactions to the news that Anthony Gruppo would be replacing Phil Barton as CEO of Jelf. Gruppo, who came over to the UK from Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) in the United States, took on the role in May.
- RSA boss Egan “not defensive” about broker criticism
UK and Ireland CEO Scott Egan said that RSA’s challenge would be to reassure brokers that they are still an important distribution channel. Brokers had told Insurance Age that the insurer was difficult to trade with and questioned what its strategy with brokers was, noting the provider had become “much less visible” to those operating in the regions.
- Allianz in talks to buy L&G’s GI business – report
Prior to the deal being announced in May, Allianz emerged as the frontrunner to buy Legal & General’s GI business. Sky News reported that Allianz was in advanced talks to buy the business, which had been put up for sale with a £300m price tag in December 2018.
