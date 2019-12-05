2019 in review: January's top stories
What were the most read articles in the first month of 2019?
January kicked off the year with acquisitions, redundancy threats, debates about the unrated market, business transfers and a cyber threat.
- Gallagher buys Stackhouse Poland
The most popular story for the first month of this year was the announcement that Gallagher bought 100% of Stackhouse Poland Group for an undisclosed sum. Jeremy Cary, Stackhouse Poland executive chairman, left the business around the time the deal went through. Since the buy, Gallagher later decided to get rid of the Stackhouse Poland name and replace it with Gallagher branding.
- Leaked document reveals detail of Ageas redundancy risk
Insurance Age’s report on a leaked document, sent by UK CEO Andy Watson to Ageas staff, explained the thinking behind the closure of the insurer’s Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent offices, a move that impacted around 600 staff. The letter also revealed plans to downsize and move its London, America Square office and seek an alternative Manchester base. The operations were closed with Autonet later stepping in to support the Stoke-on-Trent office and employ staff.
- Be Wiser slams unrated insurers as it posts loss for 2018
Be Wiser’s 2018 financial results for the year ended 31 May 2018 revealed a loss before tax of £2.2m. This was compared to a pre-tax profit of £1.1m in 2017. Be Wiser chairman and chief executive Mark Bower-Dyke told Insurance Age at the time that the loss was driven by “unbelievably poor market conditions” in the private motor sector, including unrated insurers charging low prices.
- Jelf transfers personal lines business to A-plan
The story in which Insurance Age revealed that Jelf and personal lines specialist, A-Plan had entered into a strategic relationship which saw Jelf’s personal lines business transferred to A-Plan. The project saw a number of Jelf staff and branches move over to the personal lines specialist. Although the move took place on 1 October 2018, Phil Barton, who was Jelf CEO at the time and Carl Shuker, A-Plan CEO only discussed the transfer in early January 2019.
- Hiscox and Lloyd’s respond to 911 hacker reports
Last but by no means least, Hiscox and Lloyd’s of London denied that their cyber security was breached following a cyber attack. This denial came after reports that a hacker, named as The Dark Overlord, had tried to sell documentation online which related to the September 11 attacks and involved the providers.
