Profile: Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye

The dealmaker: After taking over LV and the GI part of Legal & General, Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye explains why he believes the provider is number one in UK general insurance

The puns – Dye Hard and Dye Another Day – have all been made already about Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye.

But, Insurance Age suspects that Dye would be the last person to cast himself in the role of insurance action hero.

Even when asked if he’s an “ambassador” for the insurance sector, he’s fairly reluctant to blow his own trumpet.

“I don’t know, that would be a bold statement, wouldn’t it? But I think, what I certainly would say is that it’s important to tell the positive story, so whenever I can, I tell the positive story.”

He’s keen to push those positive messages about how Allianz, his home since 2003 when he joined the business as director of claims, has grown in stature over the past two years.

Number one?

Following a period of acquisitions, Dye now believes that Allianz is the number one general insurance provider in the UK and has overtaken rival Aviva which, in its 2018 results, reported UK net written premium of £4.19bn.

He counters: “By the time we put L&G and LV in with Allianz UK, we will have revenues of £4bn, 12m customers and about 8,000 colleagues.”

As the maths whizzes will be able to calculate, that by itself puts Allianz at number two. So where does the number one claim come from? Dye explains: “Add in the other Allianz entities in the UK such as Allianz Global Corporate and Speciality, which is a separate company but clearly has substantial UK revenue. Out there on Canary Wharf you’ve got Euler Hermes, the credit insurer, which also has UK revenue. Then in Croydon, ironically about 200 metres from LV, you have Allianz Partners that writes travel insurance, warranties and those sorts of things.

If you look at all of the markets where we compete, there are dozens of options in each of them, right? … That’s a good thing. It’s important for us to be there with propositions which people choose

“Those three companies, their UK revenues are about £1.2bn. So if you add it all up, Allianz Group will have about £5.2bn in gross written premium which would make us the number one in the UK.”

Some might argue this is a little bit of creative accounting from the provider, but there is no denying that Allianz UK has significantly increased its UK footprint under Dye’s guidance.

As mentioned, there have been two major drivers for the scale of the business. In 2017, a joint venture with LV surprised the market. The move has since seen Allianz become ultimate owner of the popular personal lines provider. The agreement meant the Allianz personal lines business would go through LV and, conversely, LV’s £250m commercial book was moved over to the Allianz stable.

The only exception to the £1.1bn transaction was Petplan, which Allianz has kept a firm grip on.

The other major deal was the general insurance business of Legal & General, which it secured in 2019 for £242m. L&G will be rolled into LV.

LV came first and Dye is “extremely pleased” at how the process has been managed.

“It’s kind of come in phases and that means that we’ve been able to take it on in a very measured and sensible way. It hasn’t been a big bang, where we’ve had to crash the organisations together in a big hurry. That’s not been the nature of the interaction and it won’t be the nature of it going forward either.”

The L&G move came less than two years after the LV deal was announced. It followed rumours, which Dye declines to discuss, that XL Catlin, which eventually fell to Axa, was also a target. The market has previously highlighted a worry that bringing a number of large businesses together at the same time could cause indigestion with customers and brokers potentially losing out.

Dye firmly disagrees but understands the concern and notes it brings scale to Allianz (see box below).

Scale Dye acknowledges that the motor market is difficult and without scale it is hard to make a profit. Historically Allianz had between one and two percent of the car market. The LV and L&G deals have gifted it a much larger chunk. Dye explains: “I think LV will have about nine percent of the car market, and if you put together the home portfolios of Allianz, LV and L&G, I think they’ll probably be about number three in the household market. So those acquisitions have rebalanced the business so that we’ve got scale in most of the lines of business where we compete now.” And, now that scale has been achieved, Dye is confident that organic growth is achievable in the home and motor segments. He adds: “It’s not just about the business which has transferred over from LV, it’s about the stronger and deeper and broader relationships that we’ve been able to build with brokers, which gives us a stronger trading platform to move forward.”

“If you look at all of the markets where we compete, there are dozens of options in each of them, right?”

He details: “In the mid commercial market, there are 50 or 60 different options for brokers to think about. You go on a price comparison website and look at how many pet insurers there are in the world, there’s a lot of choice. That’s a good thing. It’s important for us to be there with propositions which people choose.”

However recent results suggest “not the best, but not the worst” performance from Allianz (see box below) amid the integration process.

In May this year it was also announced that Allianz would shut its Woking and Luton branches.

He says: “We concluded with Luton and Woking was, that in reality, the brokers that we were serving from those branches were actually nearer to some of our other branches.”

The insurer has been quick to point out it isn’t indigestion and flags other impacts such as the far-reaching change to the discount rate over the absorption of two new businesses.

Even if you are well prepared, and I think I was well prepared, it is still different, when all of a sudden, you’re the CEO and the buck stops with you

Ogden

The discount or Ogden rate was reset at -0.25% earlier this year after a period of time at -0.75% – a surprise move that angered insurers across the board.

Dye is still not 100% behind the recalculated figure and insists the -0.75% number “did not make any sense”. He is keen to be clear that injured people deserve the right compensation but it is obvious the reset figure still needles.

“I think that was also not the right answer. The government had signalled last year that they thought, with the revised methodology it would be somewhere between zero and one per cent. That’s a sensible place for it to be.”

The industry has kept and is keeping a close eye on Allianz’s path and it has been quite a journey for Dye who began his insurance career at Commercial Union after completing a law degree at Cambridge University.

He’s clear that, despite studying law at a prestigious institution, he was never going to go into the legal profession considering his qualifications as a solid base for a number of careers.

Calculated choice

Unlike many of his peers, he did not just ‘fall into insurance’ but made a calculated choice. He interviewed at four companies and chose Commercial Union, on the graduate scheme in 1989, as his first step.

“A number of people thought that that was not necessarily a terribly sensible thing to do. I can sit here now 30 years later, and I think I can demonstrate quite clearly that it wasn’t such a daft thing to do, but back then that wasn’t so obvious,” he remembers.

At the time, he saw the insurance sector as a place where he could drive real change. A lecturer’s advice helped him to form his decision.

Dye was told: “If you really want to be involved in changing the way that things work, don’t be a lawyer because the lawyers just follow the instructions of their principals. If you want to change anything, then you need to be attached to the organisations that have actually got the funds.”

Dye adds: “That would lead you to look at a career in government, I suppose, or potentially in financial services, which is where the money is.”

Unenthused by banking, he became part of the insurance sector. Of course, if it didn’t work out, there were plenty of other avenues to try, but Dye has found the space has consistently kept his attention and rewarded him with a “fairly good” work-life balance that enables him to have a career and spend time with his two teenage children, albeit mostly in the role of “dad’s taxi”.

M&A and results Gross written premium at the insurer reached £1.49bn for the first nine months of 2019. This was a decline of 2.8% on the £1.53bn reported for the same period in 2018. Claims inflation and Ogden were blamed and the business reiterated that GWP was still being affected by the LV/Allianz business transfers. The combined operating ratio deteriorated slightly from 96.0% to 96.5%. Dye stressed that the underlying numbers are “basically fine” and were affected by the £11m Ogden hit and a “one in 10 year” claims event for property.

He spent the earlier part of his career in claims, which he says suited his legal mind.

After nine years at Commercial Union, he moved to Chubb Insurance and took on a variety of claims roles. He joined Allianz in 2003 as head of claims, before being promoted to general manager, retail, in 2007.

Dye pinpoints his first boss, Malcolm Lister at Commercial Union, as a mentor in the early part of his career. “What Malcolm did was really challenge me,” he says.

He also credits his CEO predecessor at Allianz, Andrew Torrance, as a strong influence.

“He basically hired me as his claims director at the moment he became the CEO. So he was prepared to take a bit of a punt on me – I was 36, at that time. Then, that was quite young to be joining the management board and put in charge of an important function like claims and he was prepared to give me a go.”

Following that, his time as general manager set him up nicely for the CEO position, although Dye confesses he never expected to be offered the role, nor did he have it in his long term plan, and when the call came he was “lost for words”.

Fresh challenge

He recalls: “One Friday morning in June 2013, a conversation I shan’t forget in any hurry, he [Torrance], in his usual understated way, told me he was about to go to California to run the Fireman’s Fund and I was about to become the CEO.”

Torrance prepared him well for the role and Dye also acknowledges his own appetite for fresh challenges, but he agrees taking the pilot’s seat was still a steep learning curve.

“Even if you are well prepared, and I think I was well prepared, it is still different, when all of a sudden, you’re the CEO and the buck stops with you,” he admits, noting some occasions where business has not gone his way.

Dye has been CEO for five years now and has a number of achievements under his belt, so it begs the question of whether he also wishes to move on.

“The company has kept putting new things to attack and we’ve attacked them. It hasn’t been dull, it’s fantastically interesting and the variety of what I’m confronted with in my role, it’s just fascinating.”

In his personal life, he is happy and keen for his children, who are at a key stage in their education, not to be moved around and he is focused on the next steps for Allianz UK.

He insists: “At the minute, we’ve got a very clear set of things that we need to do with the acquisition, so that has my full attention.”

Does he anticipate a call to a different group role any time soon?

“I’m not expecting a call like that, but then, you never know do you?” he adds.