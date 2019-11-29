Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 29 November 2019

Big thinking
  • Insurance Age staff
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Mark Cliff joins InsurTech

Integro CEO steps down

Ecclesiastical surveys work stress amongst brokers

JM Glendinning launches new regional base

Marsh Commercial cuts number of branches

