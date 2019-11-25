Behrends steps down as Integro CEO

Integro board will now begin search for a UK-based CEO.

Integro Group has announced the departure of Andrew Behrends as group CEO.

Behrends will step down from the role on 31 December and will remain with the business as an advisor to the board.

Integro said Behrends was leaving the business due to personal and family reasons.

Behrends commented: “I’m very proud of and thankful for being part of the management team we have in place today and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the business we have built.

“I’m leaving the business in great hands, poised for continued growth and a strong culture focused on developing our people and providing clients with the best insurance solutions.”

Replacement

Integro said the board will now begin a search for a UK-based CEO.

In the interim, the company will form a management committee comprised of Jason Collins and David Abraham, heads of global broking, and Andy Westenberger, CFO.

Jeff McKiben, Integro board member and managing principal at majority shareholder Odyssey Investment Partners, stated: “Under the team’s leadership, we have built the leading independent specialist broker in the UK with a strong foundation for continued growth.

“Andrew has been a tremendous leader for the organisation, and we value and appreciate all of his contributions and dedication.”

Changes

The wholesale division of Integro Insurance Brokers has traded as Tysers since it acquired the company in 2018.

The purchase of Tysers owner Hawkes Bay Holdings by Integro was announced in March 2018 and completed in June 2018.

Behrends, then group CFO, told Insurance Age that Integro was looking to make further acquisitions in the UK.

In June 2019, it was announced that the corporate and private clients division of Integro Insurance Brokers would also rebranded as Tysers.

