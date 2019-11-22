Allianz teams up with restoration firm to speed up claims process

Brokers and customers will be able to track repairs online using a bespoke reporting platform.

Allianz Insurance has partnered with Plastic Surgeon, a specialist restoration company that focuses on engineered repairs to surface damage instead of replacement.

The provider stated that the partnership will lead to sustainability improvements, as targeted repairs will waste fewer materials. It added that since the project began over a quarter of a tonne has already been saved from landfill.

Allianz further detailed that through the partnership brokers and customers will be able to track repairs online using a bespoke reporting platform.

Surface repairs will include damaged wooden surfaces, cracked tiles, brick and stone work and repairs to UPVC windows.

Ownership of claims involving the partnership will be given to Plastic Surgeon, who will contact the customer within four hours of instruction. Allianz explained that the aim is to create a hassle-free solution for the broker and end customer.

According to the provider, this claims system could potentially speed up the claims life cycle by up to 80%.

Comment

Graham Stait, head of supply and experts, Allianz Insurance said: “The partnership will see us providing quicker and less expensive solutions for surface repairs, speeding up our ability to settle claims and ultimately benefitting brokers and customers.

“Sustainability is a key focus for our business and I’m really pleased that this partnership aligns with our company objectives by providing a more environmentally-friendly solution which wastes fewer materials.”

He continued: “We have extended this partnership across casualty, commercial property and household claims and will be closely monitoring the progress to see if it can be rolled out to other parts of the business”.

Chris Edwards, head of insurance at Plastic Surgeon added that sustainability in the insurance arena is becoming more critical, as the size of losses can increase with perils such as escape of water damage becoming more frequent.

He said: “Allianz’s size and diverse range of claims is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate the differing type of repairs that we can carry out.”

Plastic Surgeon is also working with Allianz’s panel of loss adjusters on large claims which include escape of water and fire damage. This approach focuses on ‘repair first’, with Plastic Surgeon providing instant advice on which materials can be repaired before any work takes place.

