Applied Systems and Zurich announce motor partnership
Zurich will maintain control of pricing while Applied Systems will support connectivity, quoting and data exchange between Zurich, brokers and policyholders.
Applied Systems and Zurich have announced a partnership to distribute the insurer’s motor product through the Applied Epic platform and Applied TAM.
Zurich will connect its pricing platform to Applied’s rating fulfilment services to facilitate the distribution deal.
The insurer will maintain control of pricing and Applied Systems will support connectivity, quoting and data exchange between Zurich, brokers and policyholders.
The deal will also use the data exchange platform Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services to connect Zurich with brokers, automating the rating and policy fulfilment process.
Partnership
Phil Ost, head of personal lines at Zurich, commented: “Our partnership with Applied Systems will bring increased sophistication in our rating, delivering more competitive quotes to our broker partners, together with point of quote validation to enable quicker decision-making and smoother on-boarding for new customers.”
Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations, Applied Systems stated: “As the personal lines market becomes more commoditised via aggregators, it is crucial for insurers to easily connect with brokers and provide the most up-to-date and competitive quotes possible.
“Through this partnership, Zurich will be able to update their rates in real time, providing brokers with accurate and competitive rates to deliver business growth for all stakeholders across the insurance lifecycle.”
Growth
Earlier this month, Applied Systems added First Underwriting to its personal lines panel. The insurer’s motor and home products were also made available via TAM and Epic.
At its annual conference last October, the software house outlined its goal to expand across the UK.
