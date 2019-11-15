Pioneer confirms Lloyd’s syndicate run-off

Syndicate 1980 already had its 2020 business plan approved by Lloyd’s as Pioneer says it is in talks about fresh investment in its underwriting operation.

Pioneer Underwriting has placed its Lloyd’s syndicate, Pioneer Syndicate 1980, into run-off.

The firm explained the decision by its board: “The cost of capital within the syndicate structure is no longer economically efficient when compared with other capital arrangements.”

Lloyd’s had already approved the syndicate’s 2020 business plan, which included an increase in underwriting capacity.

The syndicate was also forecasted to achieve a combined ratio of 96% in 2019, down from the 130% reported for 2018.

The run-off of Pioneer Syndicate 1980 will be managed by Pioneer and Asta, the syndicate’s managing agency.

Strategy

The decision to place the syndicate into run-off was made as part of a strategy update by Pioneer.

The company said it had “completed a wide ranging exercise to examine optimal strategic and capital options for 2020 and beyond”.

This has included a withdrawal from certain lines of business, which were not detailed, over the past 12 months.

Andrew McMellin, group chief executive at Pioneer, commented: “As a result of this work, Pioneer is leaner and focused on providing the value to capital necessary to generate superior returns through the core underwriting services platform (MGA).

“In our view, customers, employees and shareholders are better served by Pioneer as a focused underwriting services organisation and we look forward to a successful 2020.”

The company said it would be targeting gross written premium in excess of £200m next year.

Pioneer continues to work with Canaccord Genuity as the business explores capital options for future growth. It also said that it is in advanced discussions with a number of potential investors who are attracted to the underwriting services organisation.

Pattern

The restructure at Pioneer closely follows similar decisions in the market.

Last week, Vibe Syndicate Management announced that it had decided to place Syndicate 5768 into run-off.

CEO Joe England said the business was not large enough to absorb its operating costs.

In September 2019, MS Amlin told the market that it would be withdrawing from nine business lines.

It completed its exit from aviation insurance the following month.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.