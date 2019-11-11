Cyber guide launched by Society of Insurance Broking
The document has been developed to help brokers recommend the right cyber cover for their clients.
The Society of Insurance Broking (SIB) has produced a good practice guide explaining what brokers need to do to ensure the cyber cover they recommend is suitable for their clients’ needs.
According to SIB, the guide explains while all businesses need to understand their specific cyber security liability, brokers must be prepared to provide specific and customised cover, considering the unique impact a cyber related incident could have on their client.
Threats
The guide also details that cyber security insurance should include cover for business interruption, multi-media liability, or other reparation costs and must also consider making provision for future threats.
The cyber market has recently emerged as a battleground with some experts arguing that cover is not up to scratch.
The SIB document outlines four key priorities for broking cyber security cover, including security provisions for clients.
These priorities are:
- Maintain good compliance with General Data Protection Regulation
- Provide relevant cyber coverage
- Understand how to respond to a cyber incident
- Don’t forget the basics
Liz Foster, non-executive director of the Society of Insurance Broking, which was launched in 2018, said: “Cyber is not going to go away, especially with the increasing reliance on digital technology and automation.”
“New and emerging technology will inevitably present new threats on top of those we currently manage for our clients. Insurance brokers must make sure that the cyber insurance coverage they present to their customers best meet their needs and continues to remain up to date.”
