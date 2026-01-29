Intact joins Gracechurch’s SQM hall of fame

Gracechurch has awarded regional Service Quality Marques to six insurers, with Intact joining the roster, while Allianz was the only provider to secure recognition for both underwriting and claims.

Allianz, Arch, Axa and Intact Insurance achieved the 2026 SQMs for outstanding underwriting service in the UK regional market. The first three received the accolade last year with the latter now coming on board.

The insurers were strongly recommended by producing and placing brokers, and achieved consistently high ratings for collaboration and customer focus, exceeding the ratings threshold over the previous year, Gracechurch explained.

Genuine partnership

Ben Bolton, Gracechurch managing director