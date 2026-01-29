 Skip to main content
MGA confirms Hadron primary capacity deal

Deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Elevate Specialty has today confirmed its new primary carrier capacity partnership with Hadron UK Insurance, supporting a range of specialty insurance products.

The tie-up had been trailed in November when hybrid insurer Hadron revealed it had onboarded 10 new UK MGA programs in the last 12 months giving it over £200m in gross written premiums in the UK.

Elevate said the deal – now live – would enable “accelerated growth and expansion across several specialty product lines, including legal expenses insurance, income protection and other tailored solutions”.

