Sign up to Insurance Day of Giving on 7 November and be among 50 other firms

Insurance Cares: You can still sign up to get involved in the day which comes as regulatory approval is sought for the first new Alzheimer’s Disease treatment in 15 years.

The Insurance Day of Giving takes place on Thursday 7 November and this year organisers hope to raise over £100,000 for dementia research.

Part of the Alzheimer Society’s Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign, the day will gather firms and individuals from across the industry to raise money for important research and to increase awareness of dementia.

Over 50 insurance firms, as seen below, have already agreed to get involved and brokers can still take part by signing up on the Insurance Day of Giving website and hosting their own fundraising activities on Thursday, or alternatively by making a financial contribution towards the initiative.

The campaign aims to increase awareness and change the lives of those with dementia, as well as make businesses dementia-friendly and raise £10m for research.

In a statement the IUAD detailed that the event follows on from the news that US pharmaceutical company, Biogen, is planning to pursue regulatory approval for Aducanumab, a drug that could slow down cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s Disease.

It added that the drug is potentially the first new treatment in 15 years.

Activities

Andy Tedstone, CEO, Cobra Network, said: “It’s really inspiring to see so many firms who took part last year stepping up their activities this year, as well as those brand new to the initiative who are throwing themselves into the spirit of the day.

“We saw how generous our industry can be this time last year. Now, we want to go bigger and better. But we can’t defeat dementia without you. Please take part this Thursday, and help us take a step closer to a world without dementia.”

Charlotte Matier, director of development, Alzheimer’s Society, commented: “We’re on the cusp of some incredibly exciting developments in dementia research. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial that we’re able to fund the world’s best and brightest dementia experts as they strive towards new ways of treating, and new ways of caring for people with dementia.

“The Insurance Day of Giving is such an important event for Alzheimer’s Society, and it’s incredible that over 50 firms have signed up to take on dementia.

“With your support, we can be a part of the next big breakthrough, which, as the recent news from Biogen shows, could be just around the corner.”

Past

In September, IUAD and the Alzheimer’s Society confirmed that the number of insurance staff becoming a Dementia Friend increased to 15,000 following its joint campaign with Insurance Age.

In June, the IUAD campaign and insurance charities came together to create a bespoke support service for people affected by dementia in the insurance industry.

Last November, a dementia guide aimed at insurance and financial services businesses was launched by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Who’s taking part? More than 50 firms have committed to make a difference this Thursday, including:

The Association of British Insurers, Action 365, Advantage Insurance, Aon, aQmen Underwriting Services, Arc Legal Assistance, ASL Adjusting, Assured Futures, Aston Lark, Aviva, Axa, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Bollington, Bravo Group, Chubb, the Chartered Insurance Institute, Claims Consortium Group, Cobra Network, Covéa, Crawford & Co, Cura Insurance, Deloitte, Eldon Insurance, Ensurance, Freedom Group, the Insurance Emporium, Integro, ISS, Kew Insurance Services, LV, Miles Smith, Miller Insurance Services, PIB Group, QBE, QuestGates, ReAssure, RiverStone, Scottish Widows, Sedgwick, Stanmore Insurance, TEn Insurance, THB, the Smith & Pinching Group Limited, Tony McDonagh & Co, Touchstone, Umbrella Protect, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich.

