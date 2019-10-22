Jackson Lee creates fleet GAP with temporary vehicle replacement

Firm claims it is the market’s first fleet GAP policy with a built-in temporary replacement vehicle product.

Jackson Lee Underwriting has launched a fleet guaranteed asset protection (GAP) policy including a built-in temporary replacement vehicle solution.

The firm explained that the product was created in response to broker demand.

It further detailed that the policy protects clients from a financial shortfall following a total loss and provides clients with a temporary replacement car or van up to 3.5t GVW for up to 42 days following a total loss. The temporary replacement vehicle also has comprehensive motor insurance.

The policy is supported by a UK wide network of hire points, delivering vehicles direct to the policyholders’ premises. It is also available for commercial clients, covering vehicles leased, financed or owned outright.

Gap

Nick Mohan, joint MD at Jackson Lee, has said that a temporary replacement vehicle is important for businesses that are required to keep drivers in their fleet up and running.

Mohan commented: “We could see that this was a significant gap in the fleet motor market, and we’re delighted to be the first to bring this to market as part of our fleet GAP proposition.

“This new variant of the GAP product has appeal to the broader broker market and provides cover where conventional motor insurance policies fail.

“Fleet GAP is an essential product for businesses where the financial exposure following a total loss can be significantly more than the motor insurers’ total loss settlement. The many brokers who offer fleet GAP to their clients enjoy a renewal retention rate of 91% and we are confident the mobility enhancement will be an additional valuable benefit.”

Partnership

Jackson Lee Underwriting has been the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) scheme provider for GAP insurance since 2012.

In January 2019, Biba extended its partnership with Jackson Lee for an additional three years on its GAP scheme.

