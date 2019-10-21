Brokers and insurers unite to support IUAD

Insurance Cares: The Insurance Day of Giving is hoping to raise in excess of £100,000 for dementia research this November.

There is just over two weeks to go until the second Insurance Day of Giving. More than 50 firms have committed to take part in this industry-wide event in aid of the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign.

On Thursday 7 November, firms across the UK will be taking part in fundraising activities to support vital dementia research. Last year’s event raised £70,000 in one day and this year, with increased support, the IUAD campaign is aiming to pass the £100,000 threshold.

So far, 52 firms have committed to make a difference next month. The list includes the ABI, Action 365, Advantage Insurance, Aon, aQmen Underwriting Services, Arc Legal Assistance, ASL Adjusting, Assured Futures, Aston Lark, Aviva, Axa, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Bollington, Bravo Group, Chubb, The Chartered Insurance Institute, Claims Consortium Group, Cobra Network, Covéa, Crawford & Co, Cura Insurance, Deloitte, Eldon Insurance, Ensurance, Freedom Group, Insurance Emporium, Integro, ISS, Kew Insurance Services, LV, Miles Smith, Miller Insurance Services, PIB Group, QBE, QuestGates, ReAssure, RiverStone, Scottish Widows, Sedgwick, Stanmore Insurance, TEn Insurance, THB, The Smith & Pinching Group Limited, Tony McDonagh & Co, Touchstone, Umbrella Protect, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich.

Fundraising

Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer, Aviva, said: “I’m delighted that Aviva is once again taking part in the Insurance Day of Giving. Last year we raised £7,250 thanks to the brokers who used our Fast Trade platform. This year we’re doubling our efforts – quite literally – and hoping to raise £15,000 for the Day of Giving through our Fast Trade platform and fundraising activities across the Aviva offices.

“Dementia devastates families – my own included. On 7 November we can all play a vital role in supporting research that will bring us new treatments for the condition. I can’t wait to see the industry step up and show how much it cares about the causes that matter so much to its people.”

There’s still plenty of time for firms to sign up to take part in the Insurance Day of Giving – whether you hold a bake sale, have a dress down day, or take part in a three minute challenge. See the IUAD team’s challenges for some inspiration and then plan your own.

Since IUAD’s launch in 2017, the campaign has raised £2 million for critical research programmes designed to transform the lives of people affected by dementia. Everything raised through the Insurance Day of Giving will directly fund groundbreaking work at the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI).

Launched last year and co-founded by Alzheimer’s Society, the UK DRI is already taking great strides forward in understanding of the diseases that cause dementia.

Support

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive, Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We were blown away by the incredible support from the industry when they united to launch the Insurance Day of Giving last year.

“Already, the money raised is making a difference in laboratories across the country, helping us to take another step towards a world without dementia.”

He added: “The Insurance Day of Giving takes place on Thursday 7 November. It is easy to get involved by making a personal or company donation, or by running a fundraising event at your office. You can also get involved on social media by tweeting and sharing to help spread the word.”

