CII launches new underwriting society

Society will release several good practice guides in upcoming months, covering topics such as vulnerable customers.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched the Society of Underwriting Professionals.

According to the CII, the new society is designed to provide technical advice and support to underwriting professionals as well as relevant and accessible support for their professional development.

In upcoming months, several good practice guides will be made available online by the society for its members.

Topics covered by the guides include tackling subsidence issues for underwriters, the Senior Managers & Certification Regime and vulnerable customers.

Mark Hutchinson, societies and member marketing director of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “The CII has created societies to provide practical guidance, knowledge and support throughout members’ careers.

“We hope members will engage with the society as they aim to raise the level of knowledge and technical competence in this sector of our profession and in turn, bolster public trust.”

In September 2018, the CII launched its first dedicated society, the Society of Insurance Broking (SIB).

Backing

David Williams, chair of the new society, commented: “The launch of the Society of Underwriting Professionals is the beginning of the next stage of development of our interaction with the underwriting community, at what is an incredibly important time for our profession.

“New challenges of automation and artificial intelligence plus increasing risks from climate change will have a massive impact on underwriting.”

David Williams is also managing director of underwriting at Axa UK.

Phil Williams, managing director of MGA at Simply Business, will act as the society’s non-executive director (NED).

The society’s board also includes:

Mandy Hunt, chief underwriting officer of RSA .

. Janet Edey, head of management liability for UK & Ireland for Chubb.

Ireland for Chubb. Nick Hankin, director of risk and governance for UKGI at Aviva UK .

at Aviva . Sophie Ezadkhasty, underwriter for energy casualty at Swiss Re.

Paul Harris, underwriter for professional indemnity at ArgoGlobal.

Tony Hutchins, underwriting director of Ecclesiastical UK .

. Michael Muzio, chief executive of Now4cover.

Karen Shaw, head of commercial underwriting for NFU Mutual Insurance.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.