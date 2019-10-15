MS Amlin: Brokers highlight regional pull back

Brokers report reduced numbers of staff in the provider’s Chelmsford office and say MS Amlin’s recent action is continuation of providers exiting regions.

Regional brokers have revealed the impact of MS Amlin recently pulling out of nine business lines.

Trading director at James Hallam, Howard Fryer said that the broker has two books of scale with the insurer: marine pleasurecraft and real estate. Now the firm is looking for replacement insurers for both lines.

He said: “The feedback that I’m getting from my colleagues is that this is a move to try and sell the [real estate and marine pleasurecraft] books of business.”

Staff

Fryer has also noticed a decline in the number of staff at MS Amlin’s Chelmsford office.

He commented: “We have a big office in Chelmsford and talking to my colleagues there who said that we’ve sensed that the numbers have been dwindling probably for the last 12 to 18 months.”

Fryer also noted that Amlin’s recent announcement fits with its decision to move out of one of its household lines last year “there’s a pattern now,” he added.

The nine business classes include:

P&C UK Insurance (Corporate Property / Real Estate / Casualty / Package Binders / Fleet)

Insurance (Corporate Property / Real Estate / Casualty / Package Binders / Fleet) Aviation

Operations include Bloodstock in P&C International; UK Yacht (previously Haven); AUA Insolvency Risk Services

MacBeth’s has also been impacted by the change via the MGAs it works with.

MGAs

Ben Butler, director at Macbeth Insurance stated: “We deal with a couple of MGAs that have binders with MS Amlin and we have seen that those binders have been pulled, so that has had an impact and we’ve seen clients’ premiums and terms change slightly.”

Specialist fleet broker, Grant Georgiades, MD at Plan Insurance has stated that the business has not placed any fleet business with MS Amlin and that its withdrawal from several business lines should not have a direct impact on his own company.

However, he did speculate: “It’s our understanding from market sources that they may allow certain brokers with delegated authority to continue trading in the fleet market.”

Redundancies?

Brokers have warned that the market exits could see redundancies at the insurer and the closure of some of its regional offices.

MS Amlin, which yesterday (14 October) confirmed its exit from the aviation sector, said the move to restructure its underwriting division was part of its on-going transformation and no redundancies or office closures have been announced.

MS Amlin currently employs 2,100 people across 26 locations worldwide

Regional

Fryer noted that insurers have been moving out of the regions for some years.

He commented:“Most of these regional centres have seen fewer and fewer insurance players than there were say 10 years ago, so there is an increasing concentration as a result of that.”

Director of EA Davies & CO, Iain Patterson, suggested that the regional pullback was a particular problem for the Northern Irish market.

He stated: “I work with Biba quite closely and I’m on their small broker panel and we’ve raised the concern that Northern Ireland as a region has lost an awful lot of the insurers that have either pulled their Belfast office out or have drastically reduced its size.

“So there is a concern that there are not as many offices of insurers and the number of people employed in Northern Ireland as there has been in the past.”

