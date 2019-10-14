PIB’s Q Underwriting launches MGU

Matthew Schofield has been brought in to lead the newly-formed managing general underwriter which focuses on binder management and delegated authority capacity.

Q Underwriting, a division of PIB Group, has launched a managing general underwriter (MGU).

Matthew Schofield has been appointed managing director at the organisation and joins from UK General Insurance Group where he held the post of chief commercial officer.

Prior to that he held senior technical appointments across private clients, construction and other business during a thirty-year career with Zurich.

The newly developed MGU is set to specialise in binder management and delegated authority capacity.

Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting, commented: “I’m very excited to announce the launch of Q Underwriting’s new MGU, which reflects our commitment and dedication to insurer partners. At the same time, I am very pleased that we have been able to attract such a high calibre colleague in Matthew Schofield to lead the team.

“His experience will further strengthen our technical and analytical ability and help us to continue to deliver profitable arrangements with our capacity providers.”

Schofield is set to manage binding authorities for Q Underwriting as well as across PIB Group.

An early focus will be to rationalise existing agreements into a more focused portfolio, whilst securing new capacity to drive product growth and developing relationships with already committed Insurer partners.

Schofield said: “I’m delighted to be joining Q Underwriting at such an early stage in its development. The ambition is clear and I’m looking forward to working in a growing and dynamic business.”

Q Underwriting was formed by PIB at the start of the year to unite specialist underwriting brands within PIB Group (TFP Schemes, Thistle Underwriting Services, aQmen Underwriting Services), and soon after unveiled that its new Q Property Underwriting Services team had opened for business.

In addition to the MGU creation Q Underwriting has also altered its management team.

Stuart Webb, who is currently operations director will become managing director (MGA), with a focus on business development and servicing brokers. Meanwhile, Nenesko Williams who is currently head of finance, will take on additional responsibilities for premises and infrastructure, assuming the role of head of finance and operations.

