Brokers warn redundancies at Amlin are “inevitable”

Experts say the restructure is understandable but could lead to office closures as Amlin pulls out of nine business lines.

Brokers have warned that MS Amlin’s decision to exit nine business lines could create issues for the broking sector.

Amlin revealed earlier this week that it is exiting nine of its business lines, including corporate property, real estate, fleet and aviation, as part of an underwriting restructure which has been designed to feed into its transformation to the year 2023.

Jullian Shawcross, MD of Peter Hattersley & Partners argued that this type of restructure is indicative of the state of the insurance industry.

He commented: “One would assume that the decision wasn’t made lightly because of all of the exposure that they have to international business acumen within their organisation and parent group.

“What I’m sort of seeing is a nervousness about continuing to trade in a hypercompetitive environment where the market is flooded with capacity and you’ve got your MGAs coming along all the time.”

Shawcross added that insurance firms then worry about how they can achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

“So I can understand why they would want to disappear from certain lines and focus on things that are maybe a bit more difficult to imitate and then get some critical mass in some specialisms,” he continued.

As part of its ongoing strategy Amlin is also looking to create a Specialty insurance business by combining its Marine and P&C International platforms.

Re-evaluate

Chris Patterson group MD at the Bollington Group does not work with Amlin directly, but said that insurance companies have always continuously reviewed the lines that they trade on.

He stated: “Insurers are there to make money and experience shows that if they can’t generate the required return over a period of time or the class no longer fits strategically, then they’re naturally going to revisit their plans/exposure.

“It can be frustrating when insurers change their direction, particularly if you have been working with them closely in partnership. It is however a part of the business that we work in and wherever possible brokers try to de-risk such events by adopting a panel approach to placement.”

Nick Houghton, MD at J M Glendinning added: “It’s reflective of what’s going on in the market which is insurers, that’s niche insurers as well as your more composite general insurers, very much focus on profit and withdrawing from areas where they either don’t have the expertise or are not making money and then re-engineer their books to focus on the profit line.”

Redundancies

The provider has not yet stated whether the restructure will lead to job cuts and office closures, but brokers argued that redundancies were “inevitable”.

Shawcross commented: “The biggest cost of any organisation is workforce, so the focus on alternating everything in the industry will be worrying for everybody not just people who are employed by Amlin.”

Houghton added: “Without dealing with them it’s difficult to say, but logic says if you’ve got people in your business who focus on lines that you’re withdrawing from there will be consequences on the back of that.

“There will be decisions about ‘do we need that person if we’re no longer writing that business’, so I think redundancies are inevitable.”

A spokesperson for Amlin told Insurance Age that the provider currently has 2,100 people in its employ across the globe and has 26 locations worldwide.

Office closures

Brokers further noted that office closures were a likely result of the restructure.

Shawcross detailed: “I don’t know much about their infrastructure, but after staff your second biggest cost is your premises so if they’re looking at producing a return for their shareholders which is what we’re there to do then one would assume that is the next logical step.”

Houghton noted that it is a shame when local branch offices close, because brokers rely on having personal relationships with regional underwriters.

“Centralisation is not necessarily a great thing for brokers. I don’t think it ever has been, I don’t think it will be, but it has always gone on.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.