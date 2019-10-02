Insurance Age

Video: Commercial claims - what do customers want?

Aviva's Vanessa Millar discusses how brokers and insurers can work together to help commercial clients to have the best claims experience.

Claims relationship manager at Aviva, Vanessa Millar, talks about the importance of getting commercial claims right and why brokers need to be more involved.

