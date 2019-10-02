Video: Commercial claims - what do customers want?
Aviva's Vanessa Millar discusses how brokers and insurers can work together to help commercial clients to have the best claims experience.
Claims relationship manager at Aviva, Vanessa Millar, talks about the importance of getting commercial claims right and why brokers need to be more involved.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- MS Amlin to exit nine business lines
- RSA boss in the running to become HSBC CEO - report
- Tempcover teams up with Jeremy Clarkson
- Lloyd’s seeks to modernise as it reveals first Future at Lloyd’s Blueprint
- Luker Rowe buys Trident Insurance Brokers
- Inga Beale "not surprised" by Lloyd's culture survey results
- Disappointment as Scottish discount rate to remain at -0.75%