Sexism at Lloyd’s: “Some way to go” to equality

Experts welcome the culture survey and suggest change is “badly” needed to tackle “deep-rooted cultures and complexities”.

The London Market has indicated there is a long way to go to achieve equality in Lloyd’s following on the publication of a culture survey which found 8% of workers had witnessed inappropriate behaviour and 41% of those who reported concerns felt they were not dealt with effectively.

Sheila Cameron, LMA’s chief executive, commented: “I have seen the market change in a positive way in recent years, but this is a journey and there is still some way to go.

“We must ensure that the actions we now take together will help to regain the trust of the victims of harassment and bullying and will ensure that our marketplace is equally positive for women and men.”

Themes

Lloyd’s has highlighted four key themes that emerged from the investigation: the less positive experiences of women in the market compared to men; not everyone is speaking up - there is a perception that their concern would not be listened to or taken seriously; the wellbeing of staff; and finally, leadership on these issues.

Cameron said: “The Lloyd’s market is world-leading in terms of the talent we attract and the opportunities our innovative and dynamic work environment provides.

“Although the issues highlighted by the survey are not exclusive to this sector, we must be decisive and thorough in our response, firstly because it is the right thing to do and secondly, failure to act will damage our ability to attract and harness the talent that is so vital to the future competitiveness and success of the market.

Lloyd’s announced a series of measure aims and eliminating sexism, harassment and driving forward equality and inclusion.

Support

Cameron added: “We are fully supportive of the actions that Lloyd’s has announced in response to the survey. In addition, the LMA Board has today committed to a new initiative that will enable their personal involvement as market leaders in responding to, and eradicating, inappropriate behaviours in the marketplace.”

The LMA Board, which includes 16 chief executives and other senior market leaders from Lloyd’s managing agents, has pledged to work actively through a CEO reporting network to tackle sexual misconduct in the market.

Most market firms have protocols in place to allow for the reporting of sexual harassment, bullying, and other forms of inappropriate behaviour, and Lloyd’s launched an independent 24/7 bullying and harassment helpline in April.

However, the findings of Lloyd’s culture survey revealed that many of the respondents did not know who to raise concerns to about behaviour in the Lloyd’s market.

The LMA stated that today’s commitment will create a powerful new avenue through which action will be taken at the highest levels of the market.

Pledge

Andrew Brooks, LMA chairman and chief executive officer of Ascot Underwriting, said: “Any Ascot employee experiencing or witnessing inappropriate behaviour in the marketplace can henceforth report it directly to me, in absolute confidence.

“I pledge personally to report such incidents to my counterpart at the relevant firm, in order for the firm to deal with the issue appropriately.”

Brooks’ fellow LMA Board members have made a similar commitment, and encourage all market leaders across Lloyd’s to do the same, and to communicate their resolve positively to their entire staff. “Everyone must feel comfortable in their workplace and with their colleagues from across the market,” he said, “and no individuals are to be considered above reproach.”

Bullying

The London & International Insurance Brokers’ Association (LIIBA) also welcomed the report.

CEO, Christopher Croft commented: “This report from Lloyd’s comes at an important time. There is no place for bullying or harassment in our marketplace and the expectations are rightly that our market will work collectively to address incidence of poor behaviour.”

He indicated that London brokers take culture very seriously and said LIIBA would work with members and business partners to take concrete steps for improvement.

He added: “As part of this, LIIBA has run a number of well-attended workshops on conduct in the workplace and inclusive behaviour. This sort of support is particularly important for our smaller members who don’t have the infrastructure of the larger brokers.”

Other commentators said they hoped that set a baseline for improvement in gender balance.

Contropersial

Jennette Newman, president of London FOIL and Clyde & Co partner, stated: “The Lloyd’s culture survey shows how badly change is needed if the market is to thrive. Over a fifth of people turning a blind eye on inappropriate behaviour is unsustainable. Fewer than half feeling able to raise concerns, or confident they will be heard smacks of the last century not this one.

“I hope the Lloyd’s culture survey sets a baseline for much-needed improvements in gender balance, standards of conduct and culture overall. Dashboards and targets are controversial – they can encourage a tick-box mentality and we need to move on from that. However, I suspect for Lloyd’s and the deep-rooted cultures and complexities of the market, this is necessary. It is somewhat hard to measure and accelerate progress without it.”

She concluded: “Attracting and retaining a broad and deep talent pool within the market is fundamental if Lloyd’s is to survive the competitive headwinds that it faces.”

