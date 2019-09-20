Insurance Age

The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.

Editor Siân Barton and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham look at the stories that caused a stir in the week commencing 16 September 2019.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

1. Hobbs reveals Allianz’s £35m debut at Lloyd’s

2. UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed

3. Samways retires after decade at Miles Smith

4. One Call’s Radford launches motor broker

5. Lloyd's reveals soaring profit for H1 2019

Top 5 News Podcast

