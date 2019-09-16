Vibe Syndicate Management closes business units

The Lloyd’s MGA is to cease underwriting new and renewal accident & health and property D&F business amid strategic review as it pledges “orderly transition” for customers and brokers.

Vibe Syndicate Management, a Lloyd’s managing agent, has closed its accident & health and property D&F units and will stop underwriting new and renewal business immediately.

Joe England, the syndicate’s CEO who is also CEO of Syndicate Holding Corp, commented: “As we continue our strategic review of the Vibe business we have decided to cease underwriting new and renewal accident & health and property D&F business, until such time as the market returns to a more sustainable economic footing.”

He added: “This decision is not taken lightly, and I would like to thank the respective teams for their professionalism and commitment in the face of difficult market conditions. We will be communicating with all customers and brokers concerned to support an orderly transition.”

Value

England added: “Vibe is committed to providing underwriting solutions in classes where we can deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders as we implement our vision to build a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance business in the London market.”

Earlier this year the holding company sold its MGA incubator, Vibe MGA Management, to Pro Global Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Syndicate Holding Corp (SHC) is the holding company for Vibe Syndicate Management (the managing agency of Vibe Syndicate 5678), Vibe Corporate Member, Vibe Services Management, and Inceptum Insurance Company.

The company is owned principally by Pine Brook Road Partners, LLC and George Soros-founded Quantum Strategic Partners.

