Guy Carpenter boss fired over sexually suggestive email - reports

James Conmy, senior VP for marine and energy at Guy Carpenter has been dismissed for gross misconduct after sending an all staff email including sexually inappropriate language and referencing a female member of staff, according to reports.

Insurance Post said that in addition to Conmy’s dismissal two of his colleagues had received internal penalties.

A spokesperson for Guy Carpenter said: “We take all incidents of harassment very seriously and will not tolerate any behaviour that breaches our code of conduct. When a serious breach of this policy occurred last month we suspended the individuals involved.

“Following a subsequent investigation, one colleague was terminated for gross misconduct and two others received serious internal sanctions. We have also initiated a series of projects designed to further build and strengthen our culture of diversity and inclusion.”

Conmy was originally suspended back in June after he sent out an email across the division in celebration of his birthday.

The email was forwarded to Post and contained the phrase: “I hope people like Krispy Kremes – I know [name redacted] enjoys a glazed ring.”

Widespread issue

The Lloyd’s and London Market are at the centre of much debate around sexual harassment and culture following a number of negative reports.

At the end of June, chief executive at Lloyd’s, John Neal, revealed that a staff member at the market had been suspended following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip.

In mid June, two senior members of staff at Lloyd’s provider Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) left the firm amid allegations of sexual harassment, one of the executives had been accused of groping colleagues and the other was said to have been stalking a junior employee.

In May, further allegations were made against Lloyd’s when a former worker at the market published an opinion piece revealing how she was told to wear heels and make-up and advised to expect and accept sexist jokes.

The London Market has been under scrutiny in regard to professionalism and culture since a Bloomberg Businessweek report which interviewed 18 women who described an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical.

