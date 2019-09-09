Insurance Age

Video: Client relationship management - Aviva's Ben Sanders talks partnerships

Sponsored by: ?

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

In this short video, Aviva’s Ben Sanders discusses the benefits client relationship management can have on brokers and their mid-market sized customers

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. TV star joins Gallagher to grow its sport and media business
  2. Profile: PIB's CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown
  3. Ofsted finds shortcomings in Wiser Academy's apprenticeship scheme
  4. People Moves Round-up: 2 – 6 September 2019
  5. FCA warns of two fraudulent insurance firms using social media
  6. FCA pushes back publication of dual pricing report
  7. CII's income up in 2018 as membership rises

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: