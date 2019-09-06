Opinion: Litmus Analysis' Peter Hughes on unrated insurers

Ready for unrated? Brokers that use unrated providers need to make sure they’ve done their homework, says Peter Hughes

The issue of brokers and managing general agents using unrated capacity is generating a lot of attention.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has increased its interest in UK intermediaries improving their due diligence on unrated carriers. The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) Litmus Test Report goes some way towards helping in this area, but it’s only open to Biba members and certain types of insurer are not included.

Despite the FCA’s apparent concerns, there are those who say it’s not the broker’s job – in particular if the carrier meets a key regulatory standard, such as the solvency capital requirement coverage ratio.

I wonder whether if claiming it’s not their job really covers the broker. If it does, then it would seem odd that the FCA doesn’t simply say so.

Even using rated paper is not a panacea. However, if it’s not rated, it’s easy to imagine a tough line of questioning on how the broker acted to protect the client’s interests. I’d be surprised if “nothing” is a good defence, or if saying “it was up to the client to decide” would work, at least for anything other than larger, sophisticated clients.

One challenge is that there are no complete guidelines as to what to do. The FCA’s website certainly emphasises the importance of acting, and mentions the Biba Litmus Test Report as a place to look for assistance. However, in practice, it can be very difficult for a broker to determine what they should be doing.

Insurance financial analysis is a particularly specialist discipline. It may not be good enough to pass it on to your accountant – they might be financial specialists, but broker accounts are very different to insurer accounts, and the knowledge needed to analyse insurers is radically different.

Next steps

For starters, the following factors are probably important:

Keep your client informed and make clear the risks in dealing with rated and unrated capacity. Being unrated doesn’t mean an insurer is worse than a rated one, or that a rated carrier won’t fail. Let them know if something’s up and that you’re looking into it.

Make sure you understand ratings and monitor rating actions. There are some important basics to understand – such as what actual risk each rating level represents over different lengths of exposure. Look particularly closely at negative outlooks and ‘credit watch’ or ‘under review’ announcements.

Review your internal processes. Have at least one member of staff who’s been on an insurer credit analysis course. Get together internally to discuss the markets you’re using at least a few times a year.

Consider joining Biba and using their Litmus Test Report.

Follow the news, look at behaviour in the market, and talk to your market contacts. It’s usually pretty obvious when an insurer is taking a high level of risk – rapid growth, regularly under-pricing the usual market rate, new insurers writing difficult business, etc. Don’t forget that an insurer’s accounts are historical – what’s happened since?

Understand what regulatory capital ratios mean and their limitations.

Keep a record of the decisions you make and why. It’s probably better to have thought about it, made a decision, and kept a record – even if it proves to have been the wrong decision in the long run – than not to have thought about it at all.

Ultimately, this is all about predicting what might or might not happen in the future, which is why regulators and rating agencies don’t have, or expect to have, 100% success rates. It has to be about judgement and probability – considering what you think is most likely to happen and making a decision.

Of course, no one can predict how a judge might act in a particular set of circumstances, but having a process and using joined-up thinking can only help, can’t it?

Peter Hughes is managing director at Litmus Analysis