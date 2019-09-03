Blog: Building certainty in construction

Steve Kelly, underwriting account manager at Allianz Engineering, Construction & Power, discusses how brokers can best help their construction clients prepare for Brexit.

The UK construction sector is heavily dependent on the EU for everything from labour supply to funding. With the Brexit deadline of 31 October approaching, brokers should act now to ensure clients are prepared for the potential disruption.

Any restrictions on trade or the movement of people could hit the construction sector hard. For starters, it could significantly exacerbate the labour shortage. Analysis by design consultancy, Arcadis found that while a ‘soft’ Brexit could mean 135,000 fewer EU construction workers in the UK, a hard Brexit could see this figure increase to 215,000.

Likewise, the possibility of tariffs and delays due to custom checks is causing concern. According to the Construction Products Association, almost two-thirds of building materials are imported from the EU. Add to this the risk that funding could dry up, either due to the withdrawal of EU money or as a result of an economic downturn, and Brexit is definitely a major headache for construction firms.

Cessation

Given the increased risk of a construction project being mothballed, brokers should make clients aware of the cessation of works clause. This kicks in after work has stopped on a site for a specified number of days, typically 90. It means that, if work stops, cover may be suspended at the end of the ninetieth day.

It’s easy to see why insurers use this clause. When work is halted mid-project, focus and resources will be re-directed to another project. However, without additional protection, the mothballed site is at a much higher risk of perils such as theft, arson and escape of water. Within all these changes, a contractor will have many things on their mind, and insurance may not be the top of this list. As a result, brokers need to draw clients’ attention to the importance of contacting them as soon as they’re aware that a project may be pulled, as this can help avoid cover being withdrawn.

By working with the insurer, a broker can advise a client on the measures required to keep cover in force. Improved security is a common requirement but it may also be necessary to amend policy terms to reflect the change in risk. Possible amendments include an additional premium, higher deductibles or additional policy conditions, depending on the nature of the contract.

Disruption

Other material changes can also affect insurance cover. These include changes to the scope of the building or the materials being used, changes to the site security, and a change in the insured – for instance, if the contract is sold on to another firm.

Theft often increases during an economic downturn. As this is a potential side-effect of Brexit, construction clients should make sure they have robust security on their sites and that any plant and materials are safely locked away when not in use.

It’s also prudent to review the supply chain, especially where materials are sourced from the EU. Is it possible to source the materials from another supplier within the UK?

The risk of a squeeze on the supply chain has meant that many firms are stockpiling materials ahead of Brexit. This may be prudent but it may be necessary to increase cover limits to reflect this. Clients may also need to make adjustments if the cost of materials rises, which could happen as a result of tariffs or a weaker pound.

Labour shortages are another source of potential risk. If turnover increases, or the firm has to rely on less experienced workers, accident risk rises. To avoid this, it’s important that firms have a robust approach to health and safety. Ensuring that all workers understand the health and safety procedures will help to keep the site safe.

With so much uncertainty ahead of 31 October, working closely with construction clients is an ideal way for brokers to demonstrate expertise and professionalism. By ensuring these clients understand how Brexit might affect their cover, and helping them put appropriate risk management in place, these businesses are more likely to survive, whatever challenges it brings.

