Video: Close Brothers reveals personal lines data
Sharon Bishop, CEO of the premium finance provider, discusses the organisation's recent broker survey and what respondents had to say about personal lines.
The finance provider recently conducted a wide-ranging broker survey. In this video, Bishop examines the detail and unveils what the personal lines sector was saying.
