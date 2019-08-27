Insurance Age

Video: Close Brothers reveals personal lines data

Sharon Bishop, CEO of the premium finance provider, discusses the organisation's recent broker survey and what respondents had to say about personal lines.

The finance provider recently conducted a wide-ranging broker survey. In this video, Bishop examines the detail and unveils what the personal lines sector was saying.

For more detail on the survey click here and don’t forget to take a look at the first video which addresses the commercial lines space

 

 

