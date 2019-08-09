Insurance Age

Video: Close Brothers survey reveals broker optimism

  • Insurance Age staff
Close Brothers Premium Finance CEO Sharon Bishop discusses the results of its recent broker survey in part one of our Q&A series.

The finance provider recently conducted a wide-ranging broker service. In this video, Bishop digs into the detail and unveils what the commercial lines market was saying.

For more detail on the survey click here and stay tuned for the next video which examines the personal lines space. 

