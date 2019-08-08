Zurich's UK GI COR improves to 85.6%

The COR improved more than 9% points as UK CEO Tulsi Naidu expects to see growth stabilise going forward from efficiencies rolling through to the results.

Zurich UK has published its half-year results, posting strong growth in its general insurance business.

Operating profit at Zurich UK GI grew 144% from £76m in H1 2018 to £185m in H1 2019.

Gross written premium for the business stayed broadly level at £1.2bn. In addition, the combined operating ratio (COR) improved 9.9% over the period, falling from 95.5% to 85.6%.

Explanation

Tulsi Naidu, Zurich UK’s chief executive officer, downplayed the impressive growth percentage to Insurance Age: “The 144% is against a base of last year, so we’ve seen underlying improvement in the business.

“We’re very pleased with our absolute level of performance at the half year, and we should expect to see a more normal growth trajectory from here on.”

A statement from Zurich UK recognised a number of drivers behind the results in general insurance: “While benefiting from benign weather earlier in the year and lower large losses, Zurich’s result has been driven by targeted actions to strengthen the company’s underwriting discipline, capacity management and portfolio quality.”

Naidu would not be pressed on how exactly these various influences contributed to the numbers: “I couldn’t give you a split like that. We’re very pleased with the fundamental, underlying performance of the business.”

Actions

Discussing the results, the Zurich UK CEO referenced restructuring that the insurer began in May 2018: “We’ve had a big programme to simplify the business and take cost out and be more efficient.

“It has come pretty much in all areas. We’ve flattened the structure, we’ve placed greater emphasis on establishing stronger broker relationships and trading, and reduced some of the overheads.”

Naidu explained the restructuring in more detail: “We’ve centralised our claims handling capabilities. Similarly, we have centralised our SME trading into Cardiff and Leeds.

“These measures, which have created expert centres of excellence, are a more efficient way for us to trade and a more efficient way for us to organise ourselves.”

Following this plan, Naidu says no redundancies are on the horizon at Zurich UK GI: “We keep looking for opportunities for efficiencies, but there’s nothing dramatic I would point to.”

Ogden

The results published by Zurich UK have taken into account the recent change in the Ogden rate from -0.75% to -0.25%.

Naidu explained that the adjustment “hasn’t had a material adverse impact” on the numbers, explaining that “we would not have been anything other than prudent in our approach”.

Despite the insurer’s results escaping Ogden unscathed, the CEO voiced her disapproval at the move: “We’re disappointed where the government has come out. We don’t think it’s a particularly balanced outcome.”

Going forward, Naidu hinted at a knock-on effect on premiums: “We will be looking at the implications in terms of pricing and rate. We’re already doing that and we’ll see that flow through.”

