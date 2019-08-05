ERS blames COR deterioration on Ogden

Despite its Ogden woes, the motor insurer was able to post a £3.1m profit for H1 2019.

Half-year results from ERS paint a mixed picture for the specialist motor insurer.

Gross written premium grew 9% from £167m in H1 2018 to £182m in H1 2019, allowing ERS to deliver a profit of £3.1m.

This marked a fall from profit of £5.6m in H1 2018.

The company’s combined operating ratio (COR) spiralled from 96.6% to 102.8% over the same period.

A statement from ERS blamed the decline on the new Ogden rate.

Last month, the rate was increased from -0.75% to -0.25%. The move undercut industry expectations that a new rate would be set between 0 and 1%.

Ian Parker, chief executive officer of ERS, commented: “As we look forward to the end of the year, our focus is on reducing our COR% - with strong underlying performance and with the investments we’ve made in infrastructure and technology, we have the foundation in place to achieve our goals and continue to build a track-record of results.”

History

ERS narrowly escaped being sold by major shareholder Aquiline earlier this year, following its initial investment in 2013.

The private equity group began exploring a potential sale of ERS in September 2018, but eventually called it off in April 2019 following a strategic review.

At the time, Parker said: “I’m really pleased that Aquiline has decided to hold onto ERS. It means we continue to have an owner that believes in our plan. They believe in our motor only, broker strategy.

“They believe in writing for profit, not volume. And they believe in the ERS team.”

