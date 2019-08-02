Dye commits to great broker service following branch closures

The Allianz CEO points to 3.7% underlying business growth as he discusses the provider's half-year results and weighs in on the amended discount rate.

Jon Dye, chief executive officer at Allianz, has heralded the smooth integration of LV GI’s commercial book into the business.

Following the publication of half-year results for Allianz this morning (2 August), Dye commented: “The transition has gone as well as such things can go. Certainly, the feedback we get from the brokers remains very positive about the way that has been handled.”

Speaking with Insurance Age, Dye also noted that 167 of the 168 LV commercial brokers affected by the integration of the commercial book have chosen to stay with Allianz.

He hinted that next week’s LV results will show a similar story: “When you see the LV results, you’ll see that their broker business is growing.”

In May 2019, Allianz announced the purchase of the remaining stake of LV GI, the purchase of L&G GI, and the closure of its Woking and Luton offices.

Dye collectively referred to these developments as a “programme of change which is on an unprecedented scale for our business”.

Speaking on the office closures specifically, the Allianz CEO was keen to stress that “There was no performance issue here that drove the decision. It’s simply the shape of the market.”

He continued: “It’s important that the brokers who will have been enjoying great service from Luton and Woking get great service from the new branches.

“The reality here is that, in many cases, the brokers will be closer geographically to their new branch than they were to their old branch.”

As for the 97 members of staff whose jobs were put at risk by these closures, 81 have since been offered alternative roles with the insurer.

“The headline number that comes out at the beginning of the consultation is never the number of people that are affected at the end because we work very hard to redeploy people and retain their skills,” commented Dye.

According to the Allianz CEO, no further consultations on office closures or relocations are anticipated.

Results

Gross written premium at Allianz fell from £1,066.4m in H1 2018 to £1,000.2m in H1 2019, and operating profit fell from £87.8m to £85.8m over the same period.

Discussing these results, Dye acknowledged that impact of ongoing integration: “The topline is definitely affected by the transfers to LV.”

Personal lines transfers from Allianz to LV began in June 2018 and have now concluded aside from a few schemes. Commercial lines transfers from LV to Allianz began in September 2018 and are expected to be completed by the end of September 2019.

“There’s been a bit of a mismatch,” said Dye. “The car and home book started to go out before the commercial book started to come the other way. That’s one of the reasons you can see a bit of a lag in our revenue.”

However, Dye stressed that Allianz itself was performing well: “The underlying business, if you forget about the LV transfers, is showing a good level of growth as well – it’s about 3.7%.”

Ogden

The Allianz CEO voiced his unhappiness at the recent Ogden rate change from -0.75% to -0.25%: “Just like everyone else in the market, we weren’t wildly pleased about that.

“Negative 0.25 still assumes that legally-advised claimants, with the benefit of investment advice, will make investment decisions that will immediately start to lose them money. They don’t do that.

“It means that there is still going to be a level of over-compensation. We don’t believe that is appropriate because it’s our policyholders that pay for that.”

Despite the disappointment, Dye does not expect a sizeable hit to Allianz’s Q3 numbers as a result of the adjustment and today’s results document detailed that the business had “reserved prudently”.

“The hit from the Ogden rate may be zero, and it may not be. We need to go through the whole portfolio,” explained the Allianz CEO. “There are a single-figure thousand number of claims that are actually affected at a case level. From the basis of our reserving, I would not expect this to be a hit of any size at all.”

