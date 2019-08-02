Quizzical Questions: 2 August 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint?

IPT haul smashes records in 2018/19

Lloyd's announces new cohort of InsurTechs

ABI revises guide in line with regulation & market practice

Now4Cover has moved Lamp home insurance policyholders to different insurer

FCA reveals extension of regime