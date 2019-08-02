Quizzical Questions: 2 August 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint?
IPT haul smashes records in 2018/19
Lloyd's announces new cohort of InsurTechs
ABI revises guide in line with regulation & market practice
Now4Cover has moved Lamp home insurance policyholders to different insurer
FCA reveals extension of regime
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 26 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Arch Capital buys Barbican
- Google: Brokers are an important part of the value chain
- RSA’s Egan issues cautious welcome to H1 results
- IPT haul smashes records to hit £6.3bn in 2018/19
- ABI revises criminal convictions guide
- Collapsed Alpha replacement cover deal hits problems
- Van insurance premiums shoot up