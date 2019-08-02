Ghost broker sentenced for 18 counts of fraud

The “prolific” scammer was caught after Hastings identified a number of incepted policies in 2016.

A ghost broker has been sentenced to 16 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 300 hours of community work, three months curfew and ordered to pay his victims back £8,000 plus court costs of £1,200.

Hastings Direct announced that it “brought a prolific ghost broker to justice earlier this month following an investigation by its Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the City of London Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.” (IFED).

The investigation led to Imran Rafique, 26 years old of Hampden Retreat, Birmingham, pleading guilty to 18 counts of fraud at Birmingham Crown Court on 16 July.

Inception

Hastings detailed that, in November 2016, Hastings Direct Special Investigations Unit (SUI) identified a number of policies that had been incepted (the date the policy goes into effect) between January and October of the same year.

The team identified that they were connected to each other.

After visiting the named policyholders to ascertain how they obtained their insurance policies, Hastings Direct identified Imran Rafique as the ghost broker.

Hastings Direct referred the matter to IFED, which conducted a criminal investigation, during which other affected insurers were identified.

Hastongs detailed that the defrauded policyholders cooperated with the police who arrested and then charged Rafique.

Data

Matthew Stevens, Hastings direct director of counter fraud, commented: “Too often, innocent members of the public are being deceived by this sort of activity.

“I am delighted that this fraudster has been caught and held to account. Hastings Direct continues to invest in data, technology and people so that we identify such cases and take the necessary action to protect the innocent.”

Detective constable Ant Andrews, who the led the investigation for IFED, added: “By selling fake car insurance, Rafique put both the victims and other drivers on the road at risk.

“Not only do ghost brokers like Rafique directly impact drivers, they also cause financial harm to the insurance industry, driving up the cost of insurance premiums for all motorists.”

He continued: “Thanks to the information provided by Hastings Direct, the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department’s investigation led to Rafique being convicted. This should act as a firm warning to fraudsters that IFED will catch you and you will face the consequences.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.