LV deal continues to affect Allianz numbers

Purchasing the remaining stake in LV has impacted the provider’s half-year numbers.

Allianz has published its half-year results for 2019, showing a marginal decline in performance at the group level in the UK.

Gross written premium (GWP) fell 6.2% from £1,066.4m in H1 2018 to £1,000.2m in H1 2019, while operating profit fell 2.3% from £87.8m to £85.8m over the same periods.

Similarly, Allianz’s combined operating ratio (COR) worsened from 94.8% to 95.7%.

Change

Allianz is undergoing transformation as a result of its decision to buy the remaining stake in LVGI, announced in May 2019.

A statement from the company said: “Allianz is already in a process of transition, as it realigns its portfolios and reshapes its organisational structure to accommodate the transfer of Commercial Lines business in from LV and the transfer of Personal Lines business in the opposite direction.”

The numbers suggest that this process is well underway.

In line with the Allianz’s expectations, GWP in commercial lines grew 12.8% from £589.0m in H1 2018 to £664.1m in H1 2019, as GWP in personal lines fell 29.6% from £477.5m to £336.1m over the same periods.

In commercial lines, the COR worsened as GWP improved, rising from 94.3% to 96.2%. In contrast, in personal lines, the COR improved as GWP worsened, falling from 96.9% to 94.3%.

Chief executive officer, Jon Dye said: “I am very pleased with the results we have delivered in the first half of this year against the backdrop of business transformation. To achieve profitable growth in our core accounts whilst delivering a programme of change on an unprecedented scale is testament not only to the quality and commitment of our people but also the strong relationships we have developed with our business partners.”

Dye also flagged the more recent deal that saw Allianz acquire Legal & General’s GI business for £242m.

He added: “The acquisitions of LV General Insurance and Legal & General Insurance underline the fact that Allianz has great confidence in the UK insurance market. Our half-year results show that we will be building our future business on very strong foundations.”

Strengths

Allianz highlighted the performance of Petplan in its statement.

Petplan is the largest contributor to its personal lines business, bringing in premium income of £229m and a COR of 88.6% over H1 2019.

Premium income at Petplan alone rose 6.5% from H1 2018.

Elsewhere, Allianz announced it had saved 81 of the 97 jobs put at risk by the closure of its Woking and Luton offices, offering these employees alternative roles at the insurer.

The closures were first proposed in May 2019 but have since been confirmed for 30 September.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.